Local & Regional

East Tulsans talk renewal at planning open house

By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published December 14, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST
Elizabeth Caldwell
KWGS News
City employee Roshita Taylor (far left) speaks with east Tulsa residents Jackie Dutton and Cheryl Kraft on Dec. 13, 2022

East Tulsans want revitalization for their neighborhoods.

At a city planning open house last night at the American Legion on Admiral Place, resident Jackie Dutton said east Tulsa doesn’t have big ticket attractions like other parts of the city.

“We aren’t getting the updates that, say, midtown is getting, Brookside, downtown. There’s a lot of money being spent on all these destination locations and I would really like to have one in District 3,” said Dutton.

District 3 Councilor Crista Patrick said she’s pushing for regulations that’ll allow different kinds of businesses.

“We’re really looking at zoning. Historically, my district has been agricultural or really heavy industrial, so we’re looking at zoning to get a feel for how we can get more things than just those two things. Yes, it’s very suited to industrial because we have a railroad, we have a port, we have highway access, but that can’t be all there is,” said Patrick.

The next open house to discuss the city’s physical plan known as PlaniTulsa will take place in the new year. Last night’s meeting was the third in a series of nine planned for each city council district.

