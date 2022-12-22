Osage Nation doubles the financial assistance available to tribe members in crisis

The Osage Nation announced its Crisis Assistance Program will now provide up to $2000 to tribe members in need.

Previously, the program offered up to $1000 to support Osage people experiencing short-term crises, like unstable housing, health emergencies or major car repairs. The tribal nation announced earlier this month that the program will provide up to double the assistance in Fiscal Year 2023, which began in October.

Enrolled Osage members living anywhere in the U.S. can apply for the Crisis Assistance Program. Tribal members who have already received some assistance in FY 2023 can request additional funds up to the new $2000 limit.

The Osage Nation said in a press release that it increased the assistance cap due to “the extreme hardships many Osage families are currently facing.”

The tribe is also currently taking applications for the Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program, which helps people keep their homes warm. That assistance is available to low-income Native American households living on the Osage Reservation. The Osage Nation provides more information about its assistance programs on its website.

