Inmate dies at city of Tulsa Municipal Jail

Published January 16, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST
A woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail last week. The Tulsa Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for the woman’s identity. In a news release from TPD, she’s identified as a 48-year-old woman arrested Thursday night at WINCO Foods on South Memorial Drive on outstanding warrants around trespassing, jaywalking, and public intoxication.

The news release says the woman was found unresponsive when staff went to serve breakfast on Saturday after being observed moving around her cell that same morning. She was pronounced dead at 7:15 a.m. after EMSA and the Tulsa Fire Department responded to a 7:00 a.m. call, according to police.

TPD says it’s working with Allied Universal Security, the contractor for the jail, during an investigation.

