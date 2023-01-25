Nothing's Left holds special bar for Dry January

Dry January has almost come to a close, and the owner of a Tulsa brewery hopes she made it a little easier for everyone trying to make it through the month alcohol-free.

Nothing’s Left Brewing Co. has held NADA days — that is, Not A Drop Around — each Monday through January. The brewery has served mock-tails — cocktails, but without the alcohol. They’ve also had food trucks outside.

Nothing’s Left owner Lacy Richards says she got the idea when she realized Tulsa has a significant non-alcoholic population year-round, and paired it with the month.

"We've always kept many non-alcoholic beverages around, but for Dry January, we wanted to honor those people who wanted to be sober, and they wanted to try out not having alcohol," Richards said.

Richards said NADA days help people staying sober through the month have a fun social event.

Since launching NADA, the brewery has picked up customers who have started coming specifically for the event. Manager Abby Emmert, who doesn’t drink alcohol herself, said a woman came in to check out the brewery on one of the NADA nights and was pleasantly surprised.

"She was really excited because she was actually sober, and she stayed for a long time. And she met up with some friends, and they had a few drinks, and she fell in love with everything we had to offer. So hopefully we'll see her back again," she said.

Richards said they’re currently considering holding a dry bar like they’ve been doing throughout January on a monthly basis or every other week.

Nothing’s left will hold its last NADA day on Jan. 30. The brewery is located at 1502 E. 6th St. in Tulsa.