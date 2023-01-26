Descendant: New name for Turkey Mountain feature could serve as stolen land reminder

The descendant of a Muscogee family who says oilmen stole land from her ancestors in the 1920’s would like to see that land marked.

Darla Ashton’s grandmother is Millie Naharkey, who inherited an allotment on Turkey Mountain. Ashton said her grandmother was continuously beset by thieves who weren’t always above violence.

“She was still a kid when they came and got her, took her across the border, raped her. These were people sent in to take the land from her. She had no idea because she really couldn’t read, couldn’t write, that kind of thing,” said Ashton.

Naharkey was worn down and did sign away her land. Ashton said her family never talked about what happened. She learned about the past through an historian, Russell Cobb.

Speaking on the official Turkey Mountain podcast, Cobb said while the men who assaulted Naharkey were arrested and the sale of the land was stopped, the too common story is emblematic.

“You know, it’s just such an awful story that shows you what was really happening behind the scenes,” said Cobb.

Ashton said while those men may have been arrested, Naharkey, who by law had to rely on a white "guardian" to conduct affairs, was ultimately robbed of her allotment.

Now, Turkey Mountain is asking for suggestions on what to name its stone staircase. The staircase was unveiled recently as the largest stone staircase in Oklahoma. Ashton said the Naharkey name would be appropriate.

“They are kind of like stepping stones to the raw truth,” said Ashton.

River Parks says it will take name suggestions until Friday. You can access the Google form here.

