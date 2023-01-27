District attorney’s daughter found not guilty in father's stabbing

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler’s daughter, Jennifer Kunzweiler, was found not guilty in Tulsa County District Court on Friday for the September stabbing of her father.

According to online records, Judge Brendon Bridges adjudicated Kunzweiler not guilty after allowing waivers for a jury trial and a “two-judge rule.”

The state was represented by Jack Thorp, who is the district attorney for Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties.

Kunzweiler was represented by Allen Smallwood.

Thorp and Smallwood didn’t immediately return requests for comment. A spokesperson for the Tulsa County District Attorney said the office doesn't have a statement prepared.

Online records say Kunzweiler was determined indigent in October for the purposes of expert witness and/or investigator payment.

Thorp did not oppose motions for continuances in November, December, and January, records show.

