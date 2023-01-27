© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
District attorney’s daughter found not guilty in father's stabbing

Public Radio Tulsa
Published January 27, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST
Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 1.51.16 PM.png
Livestream
/
Tulsa County District Attorney
DA Steve Kunzweiler addresses reporters after his daughter stabbed him in September. At the press conference, Kunzweiler decried the country's "exploding" mental health crisis.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler’s daughter, Jennifer Kunzweiler, was found not guilty in Tulsa County District Court on Friday for the September stabbing of her father.

According to online records, Judge Brendon Bridges adjudicated Kunzweiler not guilty after allowing waivers for a jury trial and a “two-judge rule.”

The state was represented by Jack Thorp, who is the district attorney for Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties.

Kunzweiler was represented by Allen Smallwood.

Thorp and Smallwood didn’t immediately return requests for comment. A spokesperson for the Tulsa County District Attorney said the office doesn't have a statement prepared.

Online records say Kunzweiler was determined indigent in October for the purposes of expert witness and/or investigator payment.

Thorp did not oppose motions for continuances in November, December, and January, records show.

