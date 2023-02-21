© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Nonprofit to hold events for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published February 21, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST
A local organization is seeking to help victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The Raindrop Turkish House in Broken Arrow is holding two events. The first, on Thursday, is an interfaith prayer vigil from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Turkish House.

The second is a Turkish food fair on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., also at the Turkish House.

Executive Director Muhammad Sezer says there will be a variety of dishes on offer.

“We will be having gyro, kebab, homemade baklava, Turkish coffee, tea, a lot of desserts. We’ll have some pastries, fresh bread.”

Sezer says if you can’t make it to either event but still want to show support, you can consider donating money for earthquake victims online. He says the goodwill makes a difference.

“We have community members living in Tulsa who lost close relatives, who lost brothers, sister-in-laws, nephews, a lot of friends. In times of crisis, in times of difficulty, it’s great to see support and love coming from our friends,” said Sezer.

The Raindrop Turkish House is located at 4444 West Houston Street in Broken Arrow.

Local & Regional
