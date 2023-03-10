© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

North Tulsa leaders push for Greenwood monument status in D.C.

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published March 10, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST
carver_greenwood_mural_bws_not_physical_location_quote.png
Matt Trotter
/
KWGS
Part of a Black Wall Street mural at Carver Middle School is seen.

North Tulsa leaders were in Washington, D.C. this week to lobby to make historic Black Wall Street a national monument.

On Tuesday, the Black Wall Street Times tweeted out a picture of Tulsa city councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, Dr. Tiffany Crutcher of the Terence Crutcher Foundation and others at the U.S. Capitol, stating that “efforts are underway” to win congressional support for a bill that would turn parts of Greenwood Avenue into a national park. Crutcher has argued the designation would bring resources to the historic Black neighborhood.

Tulsa city council voted in February to formally support this effort, which Hall-Harper brought forth.

Greenwood avenue served as the main thoroughfare for Black Wall Street, an affluent Black neighborhood in Tulsa that a white mob destroyed in the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921. Its recovery was hampered by the construction of Interstate 244 in the 1970s.

Local & Regional
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
See stories by Max Bryan