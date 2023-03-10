North Tulsa leaders push for Greenwood monument status in D.C.

North Tulsa leaders were in Washington, D.C. this week to lobby to make historic Black Wall Street a national monument.

On Tuesday, the Black Wall Street Times tweeted out a picture of Tulsa city councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, Dr. Tiffany Crutcher of the Terence Crutcher Foundation and others at the U.S. Capitol, stating that “efforts are underway” to win congressional support for a bill that would turn parts of Greenwood Avenue into a national park. Crutcher has argued the designation would bring resources to the historic Black neighborhood.

Tulsa city council voted in February to formally support this effort, which Hall-Harper brought forth.

Greenwood avenue served as the main thoroughfare for Black Wall Street, an affluent Black neighborhood in Tulsa that a white mob destroyed in the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921. Its recovery was hampered by the construction of Interstate 244 in the 1970s.