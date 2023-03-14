Plans for new Tulsa animal shelter presented to public

A new animal shelter in Tulsa is moving closer to becoming a reality.

On Monday night, Tulsans met with officials at city hall to view plans for the $13.8 million shelter with a proposed location near Mohawk Park and the zoo.

Tulsa Animal Welfare Manager Sherri Carrier said the new concept that includes more than 500 cages, an adoption area, outdoor space for animals, and a retail store is a game changer for the health of homeless companion animals.

“That’s what it’s all about. We get animals in, we want to make sure they go to happy, healthy homes. We have guinea pigs right now, we’ve had a rooster, a chicken, different kinds of animals, but we want them all to be in a healthy environment,” said Carrier.

Last year the city abandoned plans to renovate the existing shelter on North Erie Drive, opting for the new location at 36th Street North and Pawnee.

During public comment, some Tulsans expressed concern about the location of the shelter, saying it should be more centrally located.

Officials said the design is a work in progress.