Dolly Parton's Imagination Library launches in Tulsa

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library has come to Tulsa.

The Dollywood Foundation teamed up with local organizations to help get free books to children under five in the city.

At a press conference Tuesday about the program, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum praised Dolly Parton for her philanthropy.

“I can’t think of anyone in America who has been as enduringly beloved over a longer period time than Dolly Parton, and I think it’s because it’s in the core of her spirit and in everything that she exudes is this enthusiasm and love for other people,” said Bynum.

Kimberly Johnson, CEO of Tulsa City-County Library, said one purpose of the initiative is to build a love of reading at an early age, especially for kids who might not otherwise get that exposure.

“We will promote learning for children who may not have access to books or a public library by giving them the ability to build their own home library,” said Johnson.

Under the program, free books come in the mail every month until a child's fifth birthday. To sign up, click here.