TPS District 1 candidates both criticize state voucher push

Both District 1 Tulsa Public Schools board candidates criticized the state's private school voucher push on Tuesday.

Current board president Stacey Woolley and challenger Jared Buswell made their comments during a forum hosted by the Tulsa Classroom Teacher’s Association ahead of the April 4 vote for the school board seat.

"What is happening at the state level right now, I would argue, is looking for greener pastures instead of taking care of the ones right outside of your yard, or in your yard," said Woolley

Buswell said the legislature’s approach to vouchers has not been thought out enough.

"The details of what's going on are something that I'm very concerned about, and I feel like the process in Oklahoma right now is too rushed and too political," said Buswell.

