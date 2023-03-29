© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

TPS District 1 candidates both criticize state voucher push

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published March 29, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT
tulsa_public_schools_sign_service_center.jpg
Matt Trotter
/
KWGS

Current TPS school board president Stacey Woolley and challenger Jared Buswell will face off on April 4 in the election for the board seat.

Both District 1 Tulsa Public Schools board candidates criticized the state's private school voucher push on Tuesday.

Current board president Stacey Woolley and challenger Jared Buswell made their comments during a forum hosted by the Tulsa Classroom Teacher’s Association ahead of the April 4 vote for the school board seat.

"What is happening at the state level right now, I would argue, is looking for greener pastures instead of taking care of the ones right outside of your yard, or in your yard," said Woolley

Buswell said the legislature’s approach to vouchers has not been thought out enough.

"The details of what's going on are something that I'm very concerned about, and I feel like the process in Oklahoma right now is too rushed and too political," said Buswell.

KWGS News sat down with Woolley and Buswell for longer interviews. To hear these interviews, visit www.publicradiotulsa.org.

