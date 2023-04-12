Investigators say they've sequenced DNA from 6 possible 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims

The city's search for graves of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims takes a step forward.

On Wednesday, Mayor G.T. Bynum announced that the remains of six people exhumed at Oaklawn Cemetery have yielded DNA profiles traceable to people currently alive.

“We do not believe a match of this type has ever been achieved before in American history,” said Bynum.

It's still unclear whether the six people are race massacre victims.

Alison Wilde, who works in genealogy for DNA testing nonprofit Intermountain Forensics, said a good way to help clear up the identities of the dead is to donate to the DNA database used for comparison.

“The very best way you can help is to participate in this project using DNA,” said Wilde.

However, nonprofit Justice for Greenwood that’s active in suing the city on behalf of living race massacre victims, has urged people to avoid giving DNA.

Justice for Greenwood argues that is it unwise to let the city build a database full of DNA from Black people that could be accessed by the public.

Wilde said there are privacy options available, spelled out on Intermountain's website.

“You can use our chart to select different upload options, you can make your kit a research kit, in which case nobody can see it but you,” said Wilde.

To see more information on the six DNA profiles, including associated surnames, click here.