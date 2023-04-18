1 dead, 1 injured after shootings in north Tulsa

One person is dead and another is injured after a pair of connected shootings in north Tulsa.

The Tulsa Police Department says officers responded around 9:40 a.m. to two shooting scenes about a mile apart.

The single shooter, an unidentified male, first wounded a man at Rudisill Library at North Hartford Avenue. TPD says the shooter walked up behind the victim who was sitting at a computer in the library and shot him in the head. As of Tuesday afternoon, the victim was in critical condition.

The shooter then drove to a QuikTrip at Pine and Peoria and fatally shot another man inside the store.

The suspect was subsequently arrested outside of the QT without incident.

TPD says the suspect was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Rudisill Library remains closed until further notice.

This is a developing story.

