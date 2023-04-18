Shooter who killed 2 at library, gas station identified

The Tulsa Police Department has identified the man who killed two people in random attacks in north Tulsa.

TPD said 61-year-old Carlton Gilford first shot Lundin Hathcock, 35, at Rudisill Library at North Hartford Avenue. Gilford then traveled to a QuikTrip at Pine and Peoria and fatally shot 55-year-old James McDaniel.

Gilford's motive for the attacks is still unclear.

The story from Tuesday:

Two people are dead after a pair of connected shootings in north Tulsa.

The Tulsa Police Department says officers responded around 9:40 a.m. to two shooting scenes about a mile apart.

The single shooter, an unidentified male, first wounded a man at Rudisill Library at North Hartford Avenue. TPD says the shooter walked up behind the victim who was sitting at a computer in the library and shot him in the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital. At 5:15 p.m., TPD said on Facebook he was dead.

After leaving the library, the shooter drove to a QuikTrip at Pine and Peoria and fatally shot another man inside the store.

The suspect was subsequently arrested outside of the QT without incident.

TPD says the suspect was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Rudisill Library remains closed until further notice.

