© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Tulsa County parks director, assistant resign during facilities probe

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published April 25, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT
tulsa_county.jpg
tulsa county
/

The two were placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

Tulsa County parks director Vince Trinidad and assistant parks director Scott Aneshansley resigned from their positions during commissioners’ investigations into facility deficiencies.

County commissioner Stan Sallee said county officials placed Aneshansley on paid leave after inquiring about facility deficiencies. Sallee said Aneshansley quit before officials could speak to him about their findings.

"And then our parks director, he had several things that he's responsible for as well that we wanted to inquire (about)," said Sallee.

Sallee said former assistant parks director Charles Wall has been named interim county parks director.

When asked how county officials would prevent the circumstances that triggered the investigation from happening again, Sallee spoke well of the department, and of Wall.

"We feel very comfortable moving forward that he's on top of all the involvement issues and structures," he said.

Tulsa County runs 10 parks both inside and out of Tulsa city limits, including LaFortune Park.

Local & Regional
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
See stories by Max Bryan