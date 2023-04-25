Tulsa County parks director, assistant resign during facilities probe

Tulsa County parks director Vince Trinidad and assistant parks director Scott Aneshansley resigned from their positions during commissioners’ investigations into facility deficiencies.

County commissioner Stan Sallee said county officials placed Aneshansley on paid leave after inquiring about facility deficiencies. Sallee said Aneshansley quit before officials could speak to him about their findings.

"And then our parks director, he had several things that he's responsible for as well that we wanted to inquire (about)," said Sallee.

Sallee said former assistant parks director Charles Wall has been named interim county parks director.

When asked how county officials would prevent the circumstances that triggered the investigation from happening again, Sallee spoke well of the department, and of Wall.

"We feel very comfortable moving forward that he's on top of all the involvement issues and structures," he said.

Tulsa County runs 10 parks both inside and out of Tulsa city limits, including LaFortune Park.