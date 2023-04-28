Stitt defends veto of public broadcasting authorization

Gov. Kevin Stitt says public broadcasting is too sexualized to be funded by taxpayers.

At a press conference Friday, Stitt said the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, or OETA, should not be supported by tax dollars because its shows address issues of gender and sexuality.

Stitt could or would not name specific shows, though, and said the bottom line is one of profit for private businesses.

“The big picture here is, why do we use taxpayer dollars to fund a system that competes with the private sector?” Stitt said.

On Wednesday Stitt vetoed House Bill 2820 that would keep OETA running. Without an override from the legislature, the public broadcaster’s mandate will expire in July. Under state law, it can run for an additional year.

