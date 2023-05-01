Lawsuit: Tulsa Co. deputy body slammed cuffed man, collapsed his lung

A man is suing the Tulsa County sheriff and a deputy he claimed broke his ribs and caused his lung to collapse when he slammed him to the ground in 2021.

The federal lawsuit claims deputy Justin Anderson violated Justin Walker’s fourth and fourteenth amendment rights — which prevent unlawful search and seizure, and prevent cruel and unusual punishment — in the use of force.

The sheriff’s office and board of county commissioners have declined to comment on the case, citing the ongoing litigation.

Walker’s attorney Derek Franseen claimed a reported assault that prompted the Nov. 25, 2021 response to Walker's family gathering didn’t happen. He also said Walker didn’t do anything illegal before Anderson placed him in handcuffs.

Sheriff's spokesperson Casey Roebuck said the sheriff's office didn't have an incident report of the arrest, which usually means the arrest was expunged. Franseen said Walker's charges were dropped.

Franseen claimed Anderson did a suplex move, or backwards body slam, on Walker.

"There was only one instance where the officer pinches his hands using the handcuffs, and he kind of flinches in response to the officer's actions," Franseen said. "At that point, he not only suplexes him, but he lets go of Walker prior to the suplex, which in our experience, you never want to release control of the suspect."

Franseen said Anderson was not wearing a body cam but said at least two people who were there corroborated the events. He said they plan to ask about the absence of body cam footage as the case progresses.

"We're just trying to move forward with collecting the statements of the officer and potentially his supervisors to determine what actions he should have taken in the situation," Franseen said.

Anderson was not placed on administrative leave from the incident, as the sheriff's office's internal affairs division found he didn’t violate department policy.

These are some of the grounds on which Walker has chosen to sue Sheriff Vic Regalado — the lawsuit alleges Regalado "had final policymaking authority with regard to establishing written policies and training programs" that governed his deputies.

"The written policies and training established and/or approved by Vic Regalado constitute the official policy of Tulsa County and were the moving force behind, and caused, Mr. Walker's injuries," the lawsuit states, alleging he knew of and ignored the risk of the sheriff's office's "unconstitutional patterns and practices."

The lawsuit asks for damages in excess of $75,000 from Anderson and Regalado for medical bills, attorney fees, violation of constitutional rights and pain, suffering and mental anguish.

On Monday, commissioners agreed to pay law firm Wood, Puhl and Wood $250 an hour to represent Anderson and the sheriff in the case. The law firm did not immediately respond to phone calls from Public Radio Tulsa after the commissioners' meeting.

An initial court date for the case had not been scheduled as of Monday.