Okmulgee law enforcement searching for two missing girls, other family of man with prior rape conviction

Updated Monday, May 1 at 3:09 p.m.

Two young women are missing and endangered out of Okmulgee County. According to the Okmulgee sheriff, 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer were last seen in Henryetta on Monday.

The suspect is 39-year-old Jesse McFadden. McFadden was set to stand trial Monday in Muskogee County on charges related to sex crimes against children, including solicitation of minors and possession of child pornography. According to the Muskogee Phoenix and court records, McFadden was accused of these crimes while serving a 20-year sentence in a first-degree rape case filed in 2003 in Pittsburg County.

The sheriff says McFadden’s wife Holly and stepdaughter Tiffany are also missing.

In an alert, the sheriff said the family may be traveling in a 2007 white Chevy Avalanche with license plate LRW469, but according to KTUL, a car matching that description was found near McFadden’s property via the news outlet’s drone Monday afternoon.

