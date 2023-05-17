Development company to sell Bell's land in Broken Arrow

The 102-acre plot of land at Kenosha Street and the Creek Turnpike is no longer the future site of Bell’s Amusement Park.

The Bell family announced the return of the park on the land in November 2021. But on Tuesday, Broken Arrow city manager Michael Spurgeon said developing agency Santa Cruz Seaside Company told him that after doing their due diligence, they will no longer pursue the initial plans.

"And then now, they've actually enlisted a local real estate broker to sell the property on their behalf," Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon says he wouldn’t be surprised if the property sold quickly, as Broken Arrow is developing to the east.

"Whether it's developed anytime soon, that's the question," he said.

Spurgeon expressed encouragement that the land will be developed, pointing to a tax increment finance district nearby that was approved by council at its Tuesday night meeting.

Bell’s Amusement Park closed in 2006 after Tulsa County didn’t renew its contract with the park.

Spurgeon was unsure if there were any plans to bring the park back to the area following the move to sell the land.