© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Development company to sell Bell's land in Broken Arrow

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published May 17, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT
bell_s.png
Bell's
/

The 102-acre plot of land at Kenosha Street and the Creek Turnpike is no longer the future site of Bell’s Amusement Park.

The Bell family announced the return of the park on the land in November 2021. But on Tuesday, Broken Arrow city manager Michael Spurgeon said developing agency Santa Cruz Seaside Company told him that after doing their due diligence, they will no longer pursue the initial plans.

"And then now, they've actually enlisted a local real estate broker to sell the property on their behalf," Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon says he wouldn’t be surprised if the property sold quickly, as Broken Arrow is developing to the east.

"Whether it's developed anytime soon, that's the question," he said.

Spurgeon expressed encouragement that the land will be developed, pointing to a tax increment finance district nearby that was approved by council at its Tuesday night meeting.

Bell’s Amusement Park closed in 2006 after Tulsa County didn’t renew its contract with the park.

Spurgeon was unsure if there were any plans to bring the park back to the area following the move to sell the land.

Local & Regional
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
See stories by Max Bryan