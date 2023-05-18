© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Health department pushes prevention as Tulsa outpaces state and nation for sexually transmitted infections

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published May 18, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT
Screen Shot 2023-05-18 at 3.39.40 PM.png
Tulsa Health Department
/
https://sti.tulsa-health.org/
An image from a sexually transmitted infection prevention campaign Tulsa Health Department says is aimed at Gen Z.

Sexually transmitted infections have been on the rise lately and the Tulsa Health Department is taking note.

THD says it’s starting a new campaign aimed at Gen Z. A QR code on printed advertisements in places like bus shelters and bars will lead to a bilingual site with information on free condoms and other STI prevention measures.

Head of Clinic Services Ellen Niemitalo said though the campaign is directed at young people, chlamydia, syphilis and gonorrhea have been increasing in general.

“Tulsa County rates are higher than the rates for the state of Oklahoma and higher than the rate for the United States,” said Niemitalo.

According to a THD press release, the 2021 cost burden in Tulsa County for treating STIs was $4.7 million. As of 2020, Oklahoma ranked 4th highest in the nation for the rate of primary and secondary syphilis, and 5th for congenital syphilis.

Niemitalo said the best advice is to be proactive.

“So prevention for any individuals that may be at risk, use condoms if you’re going to engage in sexual activity. That can help prevent infection.”

Niemitalo said part of prevention is also getting tested regularly if necessary.

The health department offers low cost STI testing. Visit its website for more information.

Local & Regional
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell