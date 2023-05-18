Health department pushes prevention as Tulsa outpaces state and nation for sexually transmitted infections

Sexually transmitted infections have been on the rise lately and the Tulsa Health Department is taking note.

THD says it’s starting a new campaign aimed at Gen Z. A QR code on printed advertisements in places like bus shelters and bars will lead to a bilingual site with information on free condoms and other STI prevention measures.

Head of Clinic Services Ellen Niemitalo said though the campaign is directed at young people, chlamydia, syphilis and gonorrhea have been increasing in general.

“Tulsa County rates are higher than the rates for the state of Oklahoma and higher than the rate for the United States,” said Niemitalo.

According to a THD press release, the 2021 cost burden in Tulsa County for treating STIs was $4.7 million. As of 2020, Oklahoma ranked 4th highest in the nation for the rate of primary and secondary syphilis, and 5th for congenital syphilis.

Niemitalo said the best advice is to be proactive.

“So prevention for any individuals that may be at risk, use condoms if you’re going to engage in sexual activity. That can help prevent infection.”

Niemitalo said part of prevention is also getting tested regularly if necessary.

The health department offers low cost STI testing. Visit its website for more information.