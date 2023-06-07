© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

BA Expressway to narrow near downtown over next 30 days

Public Radio Tulsa
Published June 7, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT
Tulsanow.org
/

Starting Thursday, the Broken Arrow Expressway will narrow to one lane each way near downtown Tulsa for the next month.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the freeway will narrow between Lewis Avenue and U.S. 75, which runs along the east side of downtown, for 30 days.

Additionally, the on-ramp to U.S. 75 from the expressway and the on and off ramps that provide access to Utica Avenue will be closed for the next 60 days.

The closures are for a $15 million pavement rehabilitation project near downtown.

