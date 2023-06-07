BA Expressway to narrow near downtown over next 30 days

Starting Thursday, the Broken Arrow Expressway will narrow to one lane each way near downtown Tulsa for the next month.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the freeway will narrow between Lewis Avenue and U.S. 75, which runs along the east side of downtown, for 30 days.

Additionally, the on-ramp to U.S. 75 from the expressway and the on and off ramps that provide access to Utica Avenue will be closed for the next 60 days.

The closures are for a $15 million pavement rehabilitation project near downtown.