© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Stitt defends DeSantis endorsement after criticism from Trump

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published June 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT
Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks at a DeSantis campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday, June 10, 2023
Elizabeth Caldwell
/
KWGS News
Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks at a DeSantis campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday, June 10, 2023

Gov. Kevin Stitt is standing by his endorsement of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president.

Republican nominee frontrunner Donald Trump, who has endorsed and been endorsed by Stitt in the past, criticized Oklahoma’s governor on social media Monday morning. Trump said Stitt called him in 2022 saying he was “in BIG trouble” and needed Trump’s blessing.

A social media post from Donald Trump dated Monday, June 12, 2023
Donald Trump
/
Truth Social
A social media post from Donald Trump dated Monday, June 12, 2023

Donelle Harder, Stitt’s former campaign manager, pointed to a statement from Stitt saying he isn’t backing down.

“To unwind the disastrous liberal mandates from Biden administration, it is going to demand a candidate who can win and keep winning as a two-term president, and I believe DeSantis is that leader,” reads the statement.

The spat comes after DeSantis visited Tulsa over the weekend for a campaign rally that saw Stitt delivering his endorsement.

Stitt praised DeSantis for his handling of COVID, as well as his role in shuttling asylum seekers from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in an attempt to bedevil the so-called sanctuary destination.

Local & Regional
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell