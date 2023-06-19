Updates: Severe weather aftermath in Tulsa

8:23 p.m. June 19

Thousands of residents are still without power following a severe thunderstorm Saturday night into Sunday morning. Debris from downed trees, lamp posts and more littered many streets throughout the Tulsa area as crews continue to work to bring power back.

One person has died.

As of this update, more than 139,000 customers remain without power, with more than 122,000 of those customers in Tulsa County, according to the outage map tool on the Public Service Company of Oklahoma's website.

Here are more updates that have happened throughout the day:

5:30 p.m. June 19

EMSA issued its first Medical Heat Alert of 2023 for the Tulsa Area, remaining in effect through at least Saturday, according to a press release. An official from EMSA had previously stated during the city's afternoon press conference that such an alert would be issued.

"EMSA medics have responded to five suspected heat-related illness calls and have transported two patients to local hospitals in our Eastern Division," according to the press release.

EMSA recommended the following safety precautions:



Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing – even indoors. Don’t wear any restrictive clothing like spandex that will limit your body’s ability to stay cool.

Limit alcohol and/or caffeine consumption.

Check on elderly friends and family as well as those with preexisting medical conditions twice daily– that may mean making house calls and encouraging loved ones to leave their homes for an air-conditioned location until power is restored.

Pay attention to weather and heat safety messaging and share those messages with those who may have limited connectivity when possible.

Don't hesitate to visit a cooling station in Tulsa – be proactive about finding the nearest open cooling station. Encourage loved ones to do the same.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period, according to the release.

4:43 p.m. June 19

Governor Kevin Stitt announced via Twitter the state has "enacted emergency waivers to assist in power and storm recovery."

Oklahomans, the State has enacted emergency waivers to assist in power and storm recovery.



The @okem continues to work closely with local jurisdictions as they survey the storm damage and debris, including damage to public buildings, infrastructure, and utilities. — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) June 19, 2023

4:30 p.m. June 19

Tulsa County Parks announced that all summer camps will be held at South County Recreation Center tomorrow, June 20, according to its social media pages.

Tulsa County Parks released a list of park openings and closings, according to the post:



South County Recreation Center will be open, as well as the pool.

Chandler Park remains closed.

O'Brien Park Recreation Center, restrooms, and splash pad will remain closed.

Haikey Creek Park is open.

LaFortune Park, trails, and restrooms remain closed.

LaFortune Park Tennis Center has no power but outside courts are open for play.

There is no power at LaFortune Park Golf Course and South Lakes Golf Course.

South Lakes and LaFortune Park Par 3 is open for play.

3:30 p.m. June 19

Mayor G.T. Bynum and other officials held a press conference to update Tulsans on the recovery efforts. It was announced that one person died due to a respirator not being able to operate due to the power outage.