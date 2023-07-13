Monroe Nichols announces bid for Tulsa mayor

State Rep. Monroe Nichols (D-Tulsa) has announced his bid for the Tulsa mayor's seat.

Nichols is the first candidate to formally announce his bid for the city's highest municipal office.

According to his campaign website, Nichols hopes to grow Tulsa's economy, address "the affordable housing crisis" and improve public safety.

"It is time to take our city to the next level," Nichols said in a Thursday news release. "I love this city. Tulsa has given me everything. It's where I earned my college degree, where I've chosen to raise my son, and where I've worked hard to create jobs and grow businesses. I have also had the honor of serving this city on the Tulsa Tech School Board and in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

“As mayor, I will work tirelessly to ensure that every Tulsan has the opportunity to thrive. I’m entering this race because Tulsans deserve a mayor who is accessible, accountable and has the energy and work ethic necessary to address the needs of our city. I will be that mayor and together there isn’t one challenge we can’t solve.”

Since 2017, Nichols has represented House District 72, which includes midtown, downtown and north Tulsa. In 2023, he passed a bill allowing law enforcement to issue warnings for people with nonviolent misdemeanor warrants as an alternative to arrest.

Nichols co-founded Impact Tulsa, which is the local partner in the Obama Foundation's My Brother's Keeper initiative. He is also the director of policy and partnerships for the national nonprofit StriveTogether, according to his campaign news release.

This is a developing story.