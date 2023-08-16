Officials, parents, students rally behind TPS following accreditation threat

As the threat of accreditation loss looms over Tulsa Public Schools, parents and public officials gathered Wednesday to support the district and speak out against State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ rhetoric.

Over the past month, Walters has voiced claims of academic underperformance and financial mismanagement at the district. These claims have been refuted by TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist and district board members, who have said Walters’ critiques either misrepresent information or lack context.

Walters has said “all options are on the table” for the district including losing its accreditation at the Aug. 24 school board meeting. This would carve up TPS among the surrounding school districts.

This threat prompted the district’s teacher union president, a school board member, four state representatives, two city councilors, a student and two parents to speak at a news conference Wednesday.

“One of the most exciting times in our children’s lives is getting ready for back to school, and instead, we’re kind of getting clouded with all this recent news,” said TPS parent Addie Ventris.

Booker T. Washington high school graduate Lance Brightmire said the accreditation threats are part of a larger picture of state officials taking over educational institutions. Brightmire referenced Texas officials controlling Houston Independent School District.

State representative and mayoral candidate Monroe Nichols took issue with Walters speaking against TPS’ academic performance in his accreditation threats.

“Walters forgets that he has been either state superintendent or secretary of education for three years. So if you want to talk about outcomes not getting better, that’s your job as well,” Nichols said.

City councilor Lori Decter Wright said the district losing its accreditation would affect aspects of Tulsa beyond just the school district.

“It will affect the quality of your neighborhood. It will affect who you can employ. It will affect brain drain. Not just our teachers leaving, but also the young people who have been educated in the public schools here saying, ‘There’s not a place for me here in Oklahoma,’” she said.

Decter Wright urged people who care about TPS to reach out to not only their elected officials, but also to community leaders like clergy and business owners.

Board member Dr. Jennettie Marshall called for unity.

"When we can have the precious comfort of knowing that education is untouched and undaunted and uncontrolled by one voice — but it is a compilation of many voices that will set the record straight, that will set the bus, the train, the plane on the right course — we will get to the place where we need to be, and we will begin to see our young people walk across that stage capable, competent and prepared to go forward into society," said Marshall.