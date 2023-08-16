TPS board formally calls on state to green-light accreditation

Tulsa Public Schools' Board of Education formally called on the state to preserve the district's accreditation in a special meeting Tuesday night.

The board voted 5-2 to adopt a resolution calling on the Oklahoma State Board of Education to adhere to the state Department of Education's recommendation of accreditation with two deficiencies for TPS.

Board member Dr. Jennettie Marshall of District 3 encouraged unity.

"At this time, as a board, I would ask all of us to come together with one mind, one heart and one vision, and that is to keep this district intact," said Marshall. "Anything that is being done to touch upon or take the accreditation of our district is actually not adhering to the policies and procedures set in place with the state Department of Education.”

Conversely, E'Lena Ashley of District 4 downplayed the drastic measures the state could take, saying a change is necessary. She reiterated a statement from Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters that all options are on the table for TPS.

"We need to look at options and alternatives that maybe we haven't looked at to be able to protect and educate our kids," Ashley said.

Dr. Jerry Griffin of District 6 voted no on the resolution with Ashley. He said the resolution "sets a bad precedent."

Walters has previously said that losing accreditation and a state takeover are part of the "options" on the table for the district.

The state board delayed Tulsa’s accreditation vote from July to Aug. 24 after Walters claimed alleged financial mismanagement at TPS needed further scrutiny. He also criticized the district's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist has said Walters’ concerns haven’t been clear and that the district has been transparent about financial issues.

A former TPS employee is currently under federal investigation for embezzling school funds, which Gist has said the district promptly reported.

Just before Tuesday's meeting, Walters posted a video on social media blasting the district with claims he's previously made, including "52% of every dollar in Tulsa Public Schools goes to administrative costs." State regulations limit administrative costs to 5%. TPS has reported 4.03%.

TPS students go back to school on Thursday.