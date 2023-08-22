Hoping to rout state takeover of district, TPS superintendent announces resignation

Updated Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 5:44 p.m.

The superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools is resigning.

According to the Tulsa World, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist sent an email to staff late Tuesday afternoon saying she will be stepping down Sept. 15.

Gist, who’s had an adversarial relationship with State Superintendent Ryan Walters, said she is leaving her leadership role at TPS to rout a possible state takeover of the district. Walters has said he is considering yanking the district’s accreditation, which would strip it of state funding.

Walters, who’s embraced “culture war” talking points, has repeatedly accused Gist of mismanagement of the district, including her handling of a self-reported embezzlement case under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Gist has said she’s been transparent about the district’s shortcomings.

The Tulsa school board has a special meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when it will discuss Gist’s possible successor.

In a press release, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum thanked Gist for her service.

"I am incredibly grateful for the service of Dr. Deborah Gist to our community. Throughout her time as Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Gist took on some of the greatest challenges facing Tulsa students - from substandard teacher pay that makes it difficult for us to compete with other states to student safety amidst the greatest public health crises in our city's history. She was always willing to speak truth to power on behalf of the children she has dedicated her life to serving. On their behalf, and on behalf of our city, I want to thank Dr. Gist for all she has done for Tulsa,” wrote Bynum.

This is a developing story.

