Local & Regional

City aims to control 'slumlord' properties

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published August 28, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT
Vista Shadow Mountain apartments, from which about 100 tenants were displaced in 2021 for multiple code violations
Lori Decter Wright
Vista Shadow Mountain apartments, from which about 100 tenants were displaced in 2021 for multiple code violations

Tulsa is looking to ensure rental properties are safe and habitable.

Two years ago, about 100 residents were forced out of Vista Shadow Mountain apartments due to multiple code violations. According to City Councilor Lori Decter Wright, some of those tenants were paying market rent of $1,400 a month.

A working group was subsequently formed to make sure nothing like Vista Shadow Mountain happens again. The working group requested and received funding for two additional code inspectors and a fire marshal to achieve more proactive, routine inspections.

Now, the working group is proposing changes to city ordinances.

Among other shifts, the updates would require a local official to respond to emergencies related to habitability within one hour. Code officials would also have the power to require landlords with violations to consult an architect.

Decter Wright said she thinks the changes will make a big difference in Tulsa.

“I think this is gonna be huge for our community, just to get rid of the slumlord properties, to be honest,” said Decter Wright.

The ordinance changes will be discussed at the city council's meeting Wednesday evening.

Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
