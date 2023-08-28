City aims to control 'slumlord' properties

Tulsa is looking to ensure rental properties are safe and habitable.

Two years ago, about 100 residents were forced out of Vista Shadow Mountain apartments due to multiple code violations. According to City Councilor Lori Decter Wright, some of those tenants were paying market rent of $1,400 a month.

A working group was subsequently formed to make sure nothing like Vista Shadow Mountain happens again. The working group requested and received funding for two additional code inspectors and a fire marshal to achieve more proactive, routine inspections.

Now, the working group is proposing changes to city ordinances.

Among other shifts, the updates would require a local official to respond to emergencies related to habitability within one hour. Code officials would also have the power to require landlords with violations to consult an architect.

Decter Wright said she thinks the changes will make a big difference in Tulsa.

“I think this is gonna be huge for our community, just to get rid of the slumlord properties, to be honest,” said Decter Wright.

The ordinance changes will be discussed at the city council's meeting Wednesday evening.

