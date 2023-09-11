Local officials appear with State Superintendent Ryan Walters at ‘Tulsarusalem’ event

State Superintendent Ryan Walters pays a visit to Tulsa.

On Sunday, Walters spoke at Sheridan Church for a "Tulsarusalem" event headed by far-right election denier Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer. Lahmeyer introduced Walters, saying the congregation is lucky to have Walters in office because of his institutional knowledge.

"He was running on a premise that something is wrong with the educational system in Oklahoma. We don’t know exactly what it is, but there’s something wrong,” said Lahmeyer.

Walters said in his remarks he wants to further former President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda. He compared the struggles of public education to a battle between good and evil.

“We are absolutely under attack. This is a war, this is a spiritual war for the souls of our kids. That is what we are facing,” said Walters.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and City Councilor Jayme Fowler also appeared.

Regalado echoed Walters, urging Oklahomans to join the battle between good and evil he says is raging in the community.

“The fix is gonna come from you. Good will always win over evil. There might be suffering, there might be sacrifice, but good always wins, right?”

Fowler, who recently announced a campaign to be Tulsa’s next mayor, thanked Walters and lauded his recent role in dedicating the Tulsa Classical Academy. According to its website, the Hillsdale College affiliated charter school is the first of its kind in Oklahoma.