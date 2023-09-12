© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt calls lawmakers back for another special session

Public Radio Tulsa | By Logan Layden
Published September 12, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address on Feb. 6 in Oklahoma City. He's calling on county officials heard making racist remarks to resign.
Sue Ogrocki
/
AP
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address on Feb. 6 in Oklahoma City. He's calling on county officials heard making racist remarks to resign.

The Oklahoma Legislature is headed for another special session this fall, in which Gov. Kevin Stitt is asking for significant changes to the state’s tax system.

This will be the second special session of the Legislature in 2023 following the official end of the regular session in the spring.

"We have one job — to serve and protect all four million Oklahomans," said Stitt in a statement. "I'm calling on the Legislature to fight for Oklahomans and demand fairness and transparency in our tax system and our budget process. I am also calling on the Legislature to put Oklahoma on a path to zero income tax and give Oklahomans a much-needed tax break. If not now, when?"

Stitt is asking for three things this go-around, including a tax cut that puts Oklahoma on a path toward zero state income taxes and a measure to increase budget transparency.

The final request is sure to cause more friction between his administration and tribal nations. Stitt wants a trigger law mandating if a state or federal court finds that because of an individual’s race, heritage, or political classification, that person doesn’t have to pay a state tax, then no Oklahoman will have to pay that tax.

Stitt’s executive order calls for the Legislature to convene on Oct. 3.

Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a native of McAlester, Oklahoma. He's a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a Master's in Journalism and spent three years as a student employee, covering the state capitol and local host of All Things Considered for KGOU. Logan was hired as a reporter for StateImpact Oklahoma from its creation in 2011 through 2017.