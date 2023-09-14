© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Wellness center with Native focus opens in Tulsa

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published September 14, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT
Nico Albert Williams (right) and her mother, Linda Albert, plant a cedar tree in front of Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
Elizabeth Caldwell
/
KWGS News
Nico Albert Williams (right) and her mother, Linda Albert, plant a cedar tree in front of Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness

A center focused on building relationships among Native Tulsans saw its grand opening Thursday.

Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness is 100% Native women-led and invites members of any tribe to take advantage of respite. Founder Nico Albert Williams, who is a chef by trade, says the nonprofit center is planning a slate of events with a focus on food.

"Our goal is to create a space where we can address the health disparities, the cultural disconnection, just any kind of disconnection we have in the Native community here in Tulsa," said Albert Williams.

Williams said the center at 1162 E. 49th St was made possible by grants from the NoVo Foundation and the Cherokee Nation.

Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
