Wellness center with Native focus opens in Tulsa

A center focused on building relationships among Native Tulsans saw its grand opening Thursday.

Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness is 100% Native women-led and invites members of any tribe to take advantage of respite. Founder Nico Albert Williams, who is a chef by trade, says the nonprofit center is planning a slate of events with a focus on food.

"Our goal is to create a space where we can address the health disparities, the cultural disconnection, just any kind of disconnection we have in the Native community here in Tulsa," said Albert Williams.

Williams said the center at 1162 E. 49th St was made possible by grants from the NoVo Foundation and the Cherokee Nation.