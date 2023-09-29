BMX and OSU medical partner to treat elite athletes

BMX is partnering with Oklahoma State University’s medical team to enhance athletic performance of elite athletes.

Speaking at Tulsa’s BMX stadium, Olympian gold medalist and BMX Performance Director Jamie Staff said the national BMX team has struggled on the world stage due to lack of resources.

“We're sick and tired of getting beaten when we go to international competitions, so we’re really thrilled about this opportunity with OSU. This will hopefully take my team to the next level and give us so many new opportunities for development,” said Staff.

Dr. Dennis Blankenship, dean of the college of osteopathic medicine at OSU, said the partnership will get more visibility to the growing sports medicine focus at the university.

“We've been able to meet the needs of many athletes across the state. We know this new relationship with USA BMX will allow us to take that to the next level with these high, high performing athletes both on a national and Olympic level. We’re super excited about being part of their journey and help care for them not only physically but mentally,” said Blankenship.

BMX came to Tulsa about one year ago. The company says since then it’s welcomed 40,000 visitors to the stadium and headquarters at 490 N. Lansing Avenue.