Here's what's on Tuesday's ballot for the Tulsa area

Voters in counties around Tulsa will go to the polls Tuesday.

Catoosa Public Schools is again trying to complete plans for a new elementary school after previously failing by seven votes. The district is asking for $9 million to add 14 classrooms to the in-progress Catoosa Elementary.

The 14 classrooms were included originally but had to be cut from plans due to increased costs. If approved, the millage rate within Catoosa’s attendance area would increase from about 17 mills to 24 mills. That means a homeowner paying $1,000 annually in property taxes would see a yearly increase of about $50 over the bond’s 10 years.

In neighboring Verdigris, the fire department is seeking $13.5 million for capital improvements, including a training ground and a new fire station. The department says the area is slated to experience a lot of growth. Payments ranging between $20 to $120 annually by property owners in the 36-mile district would finance the bond.

Chouteau Mazie Public Schools is seeking more than $12.5 million for additions to its early childhood center and improvements to its drop-off area. The district also wants a new classroom for its middle and high school building. There will be no increase in taxes, the district says.

In Sapulpa, Pretty Water Public Schools has two propositions on Tuesday’s ballot. The first weighs in at $850,000 for repairs and renovations to the district’s kindergarten through fourth grade classrooms, cafeteria, library and gym.

The second proposition would allocate $125,000 for a new school bus.

Pretty Water’s superintendent didn’t immediately respond to a request for information on how the bonds would be financed.

Finally, the city of Bartlesville is seeking more than $17.5 million for capital improvements, including a new fire station and IT upgrades. The city says taxes will remain constant.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

