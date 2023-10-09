Tulsa celebrates annual Native American Day

Hundreds flocked to Tulsa's Dream Keepers Park on Monday to celebrate Native American culture, activities and accomplishments.

Since 2018, Tulsa has officially celebrated Native American Day, known nationally as Indigenous Peoples' Day. The city sits on Osage, Muscogee and Cherokee land.

The day was filled with vendors, dances, presentations and a parade that led from the park to surrounding streets.

“This is representative of who we are and that’s what it’s all about," said Del Beaver, the Second Chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. "It’s just having fun, enjoying each other’s company and seeing your friends, seeing family you maybe haven’t seen for a little bit," he said. "To me, this is like a homecoming."

Indigenous Peoples' Day has been celebrated as an alternative to Columbus Day, a change Beaver said he welcomes.

This year, the holiday was marked amid a backdrop of films by and about indigenous people — and a court case concerning tribal sovereignty within the city.

'It is what it is'

Tulsa is currently fighting for the right to issue tickets to indigenous people, but Beaver said the ongoing litigation didn't hurt the mood of the day.

Justin Hooper, a Choctaw citizen, argues Tulsa police were out of their jurisdiction when they issued him a speeding ticket after the Supreme Court's McGirt v. Oklahoma decision. The decision states eastern Oklahoma was never disestablished as a Native American reservation, meaning Native residents can only be prosecuted in federal or tribal court. The U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Hooper, agreeing that Tulsa did not have jurisdiction over tribal citizens.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum did not attend a ceremony with some tribal leaders Monday morning. He sent a pre-recorded video message in his absence.

Despite Bynum's absence — and the ongoing litigation — Beaver says there was no uneasiness to be found at the celebrations.

"I’m not feeling any tension," he said. "I’ve seen some Tulsa officials here. It’d been nice if Mayor Bynum could’ve showed up, but, for whatever reason, he’s not here. I don’t feel that’s a slight or anything like that. It is what it is.”

Beaver said he wants more dialogue between the city and the nations.

"You're better off just sitting down and talking about these things than through social media or through lawyers."



Films of past and present

Indigenous Peoples' Day falls between the end of a TV series highlighting indigenous youth and a movie telling a tribe's history — both of which were filmed in Oklahoma.

Martin Scorcese's Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere Oct. 20 and features Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone. The movie depicts how white settlers killed Osage Native Americans for oil in the early 20th century.

Two new trailers for the film were shown at the festival Monday.

Osage Assistant Principal Chief R.J. Walker said the story was “built for Hollywood,” but it’s also more than that.

"To see it acted out and talking all over the movie screen that’s going to be shown all over the world — it’s just a credit to our perseverance, and this movie portrays our perseverance," he said.

Killers of the Flower Moon isn’t the only work from Oklahoma featuring indigenous people in recent years. Reservation Dogs, a comedy that ran for three seasons, was filmed throughout Oklahoma and depicts the lives of indigenous youth. The Peabody Award-winning series ended last month.

Sterlin Harjo, the show's creator, was the parade grand marshal at Monday's celebration.

Cliff Wofford, a Keetoowah Cherokee official who played an Osage councilman in Killers of the Flower Moon, said films like these are a great opportunity for indigenous people in Oklahoma.

"It’s a chance for the movie industry to see what Native Americans are all about and have their input," he said.

Killers of the Flower Moon premiers in theaters Oct. 20, and you can watch Reservation Dogs on Hulu.

Tulsa Public Schools celebrates Native students

Tulsa Public Schools was awarded first place in the parade float competition. TPS was runner-up last year.

"We worked really hard to bring the trophy home," said Shari Williams, TPS' Indian education coordinator. "I think it's very important for both non-Native students and Native students to be here," she said, "Native students that are participating today... they're able to share their culture and their heritage with their non-Native peers."

Williams said about 30 TPS students participated.

In recent months, the school district has been under intense pressure from the state, including Superintendent Ryan Walters, over its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies, among other grievances.

Williams said TPS officials have supported the Indian education program throughout and the pressure has not been felt in her department.

"We're still working everyday, provide culture for our students, helping them self-identify and connect to their culture," she said.