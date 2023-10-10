Hughes Van Ellis, 1921 race massacre survivor, dies at 102

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Hughes Van Ellis, one of the three remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, has died. He was 102.

Ellis was less than a year old in 1921 when he survived the massacre, in which a white mob is estimated to have killed as many as 300 people when it razed Greenwood, also known as Black Wall Street, in Tulsa.

"Even at this age of 100, the Tulsa Race Massacre is a footnote in the history books for us. We live with it every day," Ellis told Congress in 2021.

State Rep. Regina Goodwin confirmed Monday evening Ellis had died.

Ellis, along with the other two living survivors — his sister Viola Fletcher, 109, and Lessie Benningfield Randle, 108 — were suing the city of Tulsa and six other parties for reparations for the massacre. The lawsuit cites the state's public nuisance ordinance, arguing the massacre impacts the city to present day.

A district court judge threw out the suit in July, but their lawyer has appealed the dismissal to the state supreme court which agreed in August to hear the case.