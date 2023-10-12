Broken Arrow police hold forum to raise awareness around domestic violence

Domestic violence has spiked in Green Country. In Broken Arrow, police say they are trying to raise awareness.

BAPD held a forum Wednesday night at Northeastern State University. Officer Kate Anderson delivered sobering statistics.

“We responded to 2,342 domestic violence calls last year alone. So far this year compared to 2022, January 1 to September 30, we’ve seen almost a 10% increase in calls related to domestic violence, and a 15% increase in domestic violence reports,” said Anderson.

Rose Turner of Domestic Violence Intervention Services attributed the spike to lingering isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic, but said domestic violence is typically a crime marked by shame and secretiveness.

Former Tulsa police officer and current state Rep. Ross Ford said Oklahoma does not fund prevention at the needed level.

“We put some money into the pot but a lot of the money comes from the federal government. We as a state, we need to fund some programs,” said Ford.

Oklahoma ranks number one in the nation for incidents of domestic violence, according to the data aggregation company World Population Review.

If you need help, call DVIS' 24-hour information and crisis line at 918-7HELP-ME (918-743-5763).