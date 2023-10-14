'A heart on two legs': Prominent Tulsa LGBTQ+ organizer dies at 38

Fernánde Galindo, a prominent organizer in Tulsa’s LGBTQ+ community, died Thursday. They were 38.

Galindo founded the Tulsa Intersectional Care Network. The network gave meals to more than 30 homes a month, had a rental assistance program in partnership with the organization Black Queer Tulsa, gave direct aid to community members and was going to start food sustainability programs.

Dennis R. Neill Equality Center Director Dorothy Ballard confirmed Friday that Galindo had died by suicide.

Known as "Fern" to those who knew them, Intersectional Care Network cofounder Olivia Cotter described Galindo as "a heart on two legs."

"They cared for literally everybody they ever met," Cotter said.

Galindo started the Intersectional Care Network when they moved back to Tulsa from St. Louis about three years ago, Cotter said. She said Galindo noticed a lack of intersectional advocacy and aid in the city that they had seen in St. Louis.

"(They were) hugely impactful in every important space, and so, so hyper-aware of the needs and the pressures of all the intersectional disparities that people in our community face," Ballard said.

Galindo's awareness was seen on March 3, when they spoke in favor of a resolution to make Tulsa "a safe, inclusive and welcoming city" for all residents, visitors and businesses.

"We make Tulsa better because we are in it, and we deserve the same protection, safety and support that heterosexual Tulsans experience every day. We are not a small group on the fringe of society — not that we would be any less deserving of rights or freedom if we were," Galindo said.

Ballard said Galindo’s death reflects the higher likelihood of suicidal thinking among LGBTQ+ people.

"I wish people would stop talking about these struggles in abstract or like it’s something that’s hypothetical. It’s not," Ballard said.

But even in their death, Cotter says Galindo is still bringing people together.

"There’s so many different bubbles of friends and community trying to organize and stuff, like I think trying to get all of those smaller communities together and on the same page, where we need Fern," Cotter said.

If you or a loved one is considering ending their life, you can call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.