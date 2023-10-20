Tulsa's Hern announces run for Speaker of the House

Republican congressman Kevin Hern, who represents Tulsa in the United States House of Representatives, is running for Speaker of the House.

Hern previously considered running for Speaker of the House but decided last week to run for majority leader after his Republican colleagues largely expressed support for representatives Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise. His announcement follows three rounds of Jordan failing to meet the 217 votes needed to assume the Speaker's role.

Hern announced his decision on social media Friday, arguing he is "a different type of leader who has a proven track record of success." He claimed to have spoken to every Republican in the House before announcing his bid.

Oklahoma's District 1 voters elected Hern in 2018. A former McDonald's franchisee, he is the chairman of the House Republican Study Committee, is a member of the Ways and Means Committee and supports work requirements for welfare recipients.

Hern first considered running for Speaker after a far-right faction of Republicans in the House voted to oust former speaker Kevin McCarthy from the role on Oct. 3. It was the first time in history that the Speaker was voted out of office.