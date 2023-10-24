© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Tulsa's Hern eliminated from Speaker's race

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published October 24, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT
Congressman Kevin Hern, left, speaks at a Tulsa Regional Chamber forum alongside Chamber President Mike Neal in August at the chamber.
Max Bryan
/
KWGS News
Congressman Kevin Hern, who represents Tulsa in the United States House of Representatives, has been eliminated from the House’s Speaker election.

Hern announced his run for the Speaker’s seat on Friday after candidate Jim Jordan failed to reach the 217 votes needed for the position. He was reportedly one of four candidates running for the seat when he was eliminated Tuesday.

A McDonald’s franchisee, Hern gave his colleagues hamburgers in his bid for the role, according to media reports.

Hern is the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, is on the Ways and Means Committee and supports work requirements for welfare recipients. He voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The House has been without a Speaker since a far-right faction of Republicans voted with the Democrats to oust Kevin McCarthy from the seat on October 3rd.

Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
