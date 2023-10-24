Tulsa's Hern eliminated from Speaker's race

Congressman Kevin Hern, who represents Tulsa in the United States House of Representatives, has been eliminated from the House’s Speaker election.

Hern announced his run for the Speaker’s seat on Friday after candidate Jim Jordan failed to reach the 217 votes needed for the position. He was reportedly one of four candidates running for the seat when he was eliminated Tuesday.

A McDonald’s franchisee, Hern gave his colleagues hamburgers in his bid for the role, according to media reports.

Hern is the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, is on the Ways and Means Committee and supports work requirements for welfare recipients. He voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The House has been without a Speaker since a far-right faction of Republicans voted with the Democrats to oust Kevin McCarthy from the seat on October 3rd.