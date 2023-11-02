© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Gov. Stitt visits Israel in 'solidarity' trip

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published November 2, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT
From left to right: Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Office of Governor Kevin Stitt
/
via Twitter/X
From left to right: Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gov. Kevin Stitt joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on a trip to Israel Thursday to show “solidarity."

Both Stitt and Abbott shared on social media that they met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem.

According to a press statement, the pair of governors embarked on the trip both to show support to Israel and also "discuss future partnerships” between them.

The press statement also said Stitt and Abbott would visit victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed at least 1,400 Israeli civilians.

Israel has since launched retaliatory strikes and a ground invasion into Gaza. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 9,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Tags
Local & Regional PoliticsOklahoma PoliticsGovernor Stitt
