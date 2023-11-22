© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Food fest to include award-winning chefs, writers

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published November 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST
Tom Colicchio.
David Shankbone
/
Wikimedia Commons
Tom Colicchio.

After your Thanksgiving leftovers are history, organizers for an upcoming food festival hope you’ll give their event a chance.

The Switchyard Food Fest is planned for Thursday, Nov. 30 at B’nai Emunah. The event is meant to promote University of Tulsa’s literary Switchyard magazine and podcast, and will feature an appearance by Tom Colicchio of Top Chef fame.

TU media studies professor Ted Genoways says Colicchio is not just a celebrity name.

“Tom is also a five-time James Beard Award winner as a chef, and is an important advocate for food policy and has done a lot on everything from trying to combat food insecurity by pushing school lunch and school breakfast programs to being at the lead for the efforts to secure COVID relief dollars for the restaurant industry,” said Genoways.

The event starting at 6 p.m. will feature food made by Tulsa’s Nico Albert Williams, who recently celebrated the opening of Native-focused gathering spot Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness.

Drinks and a panel discussion with other chefs and journalists are also on the menu. Tickets are $25. The celebration is a precursor to the larger Switchyard Festival, billed as a national festival of music, art, and ideas.

We must note, TU holds the broadcasting license for KWGS.
Local & Regional
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell