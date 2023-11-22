Food fest to include award-winning chefs, writers

After your Thanksgiving leftovers are history, organizers for an upcoming food festival hope you’ll give their event a chance.

The Switchyard Food Fest is planned for Thursday, Nov. 30 at B’nai Emunah. The event is meant to promote University of Tulsa’s literary Switchyard magazine and podcast, and will feature an appearance by Tom Colicchio of Top Chef fame.

TU media studies professor Ted Genoways says Colicchio is not just a celebrity name.

“Tom is also a five-time James Beard Award winner as a chef, and is an important advocate for food policy and has done a lot on everything from trying to combat food insecurity by pushing school lunch and school breakfast programs to being at the lead for the efforts to secure COVID relief dollars for the restaurant industry,” said Genoways.

The event starting at 6 p.m. will feature food made by Tulsa’s Nico Albert Williams, who recently celebrated the opening of Native-focused gathering spot Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness.

Drinks and a panel discussion with other chefs and journalists are also on the menu. Tickets are $25. The celebration is a precursor to the larger Switchyard Festival, billed as a national festival of music, art, and ideas.

