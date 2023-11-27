© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Hillcrest target of ransomware attack

Public Radio Tulsa
Published November 27, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST

Hillcrest Medical Center and its affiliates are facing a ransomware attack.

The parent company of Hillcrest, Ardent Health Services, said Monday morning that it can’t confirm how much, if any, patient information has been compromised.

Hillcrest is still giving stabilizing care for emergencies but is also rescheduling or diverting patients.

Ardent operates 30 hospitals in six states. The healthcare system says it took its network offline after becoming aware of the cyber attack last week.

This is a developing story.

