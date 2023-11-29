Saint Francis to update public on services as ransomware attack affects other providers

Saint Francis Hospital says it is experiencing elevated wait times, and will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to update the public.

The announcement comes as Hillcrest Medical Center and its affiliates are dealing with a ransomware attack diverting patients to other facilities with full capabilities.

The cyber attack first became apparent Thursday. On Monday, Hillcrest’s parent company, Ardent Health Services, acknowledged the attack and said its systems were taken offline.

