© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Saint Francis to update public on services as ransomware attack affects other providers

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published November 29, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST
Saint Francis Hospital
Shane Bevel
/
Stfrancis.com
Saint Francis Hospital

Saint Francis Hospital says it is experiencing elevated wait times, and will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to update the public.

The announcement comes as Hillcrest Medical Center and its affiliates are dealing with a ransomware attack diverting patients to other facilities with full capabilities.

The cyber attack first became apparent Thursday. On Monday, Hillcrest’s parent company, Ardent Health Services, acknowledged the attack and said its systems were taken offline.

This is a developing story. Check back later Wednesday for updates.
Local & Regional
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell