Community members brainstorm ideas for Crybaby Hill projects

Community members and city officials gathered Tuesday night at the Centennial Center in Veterans Park to discuss ideas and plans for new construction on Crybaby Hill.

"We want what happens on this site to be reflective of community values," said Ellen Ray, the managing director of Tulsa's City Design Studio.

Mayor's Chief of Staff Blake Ewing walked the small crowd through the current plans for the hill near Cyrus Avery Plaza, which has become known as a gathering place during the annual Tulsa Tough bike race.

"This meeting tonight is to get your feedback and to share with you some of the work we're doing and to talk about what happens next," Ewing told the room.

Ben Abrams / KWGS News A small crowd at the Centennial Center in Veterans Park.

Residents and city officials sat at tables and discussed ideas for what they'd like to see become of the hill.

Chris McCabe, president of the Riverview Neighborhood Association, said he and some of his neighbors favor an area for recreation.

"That area has a lot more important than just Route 66 driving through it," McCabe said. "We'd like to see it be an opportunity for peace to interact with nature."

Rhys Martin, president of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association, said new ideas for the hill should honor the city’s past.

“Development of this site is really important because it’s tied closely to Tulsa’s history," Martin said. "Not just with Route 66, but with Cyrus Avery, who’s one of our greatest citizens that we’ve had.”

Residents who missed Tuesday's meeting can attend another meeting with the same agenda set for Thursday night.