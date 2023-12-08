© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Additional case of illness linked to recalled cantaloupe reported in Oklahoma

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published December 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST
Scott Bauer, USDA
/
Wikimedia Commons

The state department of health says at least four people in Oklahoma have been sickened due to cantaloupes tainted with salmonella.

One of the illnesses is newly reported, OSDH said Friday.

Eight people in the United States and Canada have died due to the food poisoning outbreak linked to both whole and cut melons.

A number of cantaloupes have been recalled, including from Vinyard Fruit & Vegetable with facilities in Oklahoma City. The company used products containing tainted melons from Sofia Produce based in Arizona.

Sofia products are marketed under the name Trufresh. Crown Jewels and Pacific Trellis are two other companies involved in the recall.

Any melon with a sticker that says “Malchita” or “Rudy” should not be eaten.

The CDC says pre-cut cantaloupe shouldn’t be eaten unless the brand is known.

For more information, visit the CDC’s website.
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
