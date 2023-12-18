Red Cross seeks holiday blood donations

The American Red Cross says it needs more people to donate blood.

Matt Trotter, regional communications director for Kansas and Oklahoma, says donations are always needed throughout the year, but the holiday season usually leads to a slowdown.

“Around this time of year, it just — it drops off, and we don’t like getting to the point where we have to start being a little guarded and a little cautious with our blood inventory, but it seems like that’s coming up soon.”

Trotter says every donation is needed.

“Every donation makes a difference and you never know who it’s going to make a difference to.”

In addition to the holiday slowdown, Trotter says the Red Cross is still working out how to implement more blood drives after restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic eased. He says the Red Cross is trying to make up for a drop in drives hosted at places like high schools, colleges and local businesses.

If you’re interested in making an appointment to donate, click here.