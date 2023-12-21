© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Hern targets Mandarin curriculum used in Walters' TPS accusations

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published December 21, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST
United States Congressman Kevin Hern of Tulsa explains his bill to bar federal dollars from any school district that uses the Confucius Classrooms program to the House of Representatives.
Screen Capture
/
U.S. Congress
United States Congressman Kevin Hern of Tulsa explains his bill to bar federal dollars from any school district that uses the Confucius Classrooms program to the House of Representatives.

Following state-level attacks on Tulsa Public Schools’ recently-terminated Mandarin language curriculum, the city’s congressman has introduced national legislation aimed at the program.

Congressman Kevin Hern authored the Protect Our Kids act, which would keep federal dollars from school districts that use the Confucius Classroom program. The curriculum, that includes the teaching of Mandarin — one of the most widely spoken languages in the world — is managed by the Chinese International Education Foundation. CIEF is a non-government organization sponsored by the Chinese government’s ministry of education.

Hern claims the Chinese Communist Party is using the program to “brainwash” students.

"These Confucius Classrooms are funded by the Chinese government, both through Confucius institutes and through third parties," Hern told Congress. "Make no mistake — this is not through the kindness of their hearts."

Hern’s bill comes roughly four months after State Superintendent Ryan Walters claimed TPS keeps a relationship with the Chinese government through Confucius Classrooms. The language class was offered at Booker T. Washington High School, but was canceled following Walters' attacks.

A spokesperson for Hern said the congressman and Walters have spoken about Confucius Classrooms, but that the superintendent did not help draft the bill. She noted Hern has introduced legislation aimed at limiting the CCP's influence since 2020.

School board president Stacey Woolley said TPS' curriculum is paid for by the International Leadership of Texas. She also accused Walters of of "othering" Chinese people.

Walters told Congress in September that TPS "maintains an active connection" with the Chinese Government despite the district ending the contract nearly a month before his testimony.
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
