Director of new Cyber Institute looks to build ‘tech ecosystem’ in Tulsa

The University of Tulsa is looking to up the city’s tech game.

TU recently launched the Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute. Now, someone has been tapped to lead it.

Chad Raduege spent 29 years in the Air Force working in information technology and related disciplines. His first duty station was Tinker Air Force Base. He recently retired as a Brigadier General and accepted the position as executive director.

Raduege, who is the Institute’s first employee and will staff it, says he aims to nurture a so-called tech ecosystem in Tulsa.

“So think Silicon Valley, think the Raleigh technology triangle, think Austin, Texas and some of the tech hubs that are down there. We’re trying to inspire that type of growth here in the Tulsa area,” said Raduege.

Raduege says he’ll be responsible for building up a tech workforce in the city while also attracting and building businesses.

“There could certainly be some aspects of artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing, 5G technologies, drones, autonomous airborne systems. All of those things kind of fall into the technology portfolio and ecosystem,” said Raduege.

The Cyber Innovation Institute was funded by a mix of American Rescue Plan Act funds and private donations. $12 million came from ARPA COVID relief funds and $12 million came from the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

We must note, TU holds the broadcasting license for KWGS.