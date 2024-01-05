Tulsa braces for possible winter weather

The city says it’s monitoring the potential for winter weather to move through the area.

The National Weather Service warns patchy drizzle is possible late Friday evening. Temperatures across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas will fall to around freezing overnight, which could lead to slickness on roads.

NWS also saysthat rain will likely change to snow late Monday and Tuesday. Most locations will see less than two inches of snow, but higher amounts are possible depending on location.

Winds will also gain vigor over the weekend, with gusts as high as 30 mph possible on Sunday and early next week.

The city says it has a variety of equipment to clear streets, including 63 trucks with salt spreaders and 48 with mounted snowplows. 6,500 tons of salt are on hand.

Warming stations will be open at John 3:16 Mission at 506 N. Cheyenne Ave., The Salvation Army Center of Hope at 102 N. Denver Ave., Tulsa Day Center at 415 W. Archer St., and Denver Avenue Station at 319 S Denver Ave.