More wintry weather in store for Green Country

Milder weather is returning to eastern Oklahoma, but the National Weather Service says it won’t stick around long.

Sunny, dry weather is forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 50’s both days.

Thursday night will see a shift. A strong cold front is slated to bring a chance of snow. Temperatures are expected to drop and stay below normal for an extended period.

A bulletin from NWS says “Arctic cold air will overspread much of the Southern Plains, and we are likely to move into a period of prolonged below normal temperatures.”

Winds are expected to be significant, as well. Gusts as high as 35 miles per hour are possible Friday night, and NWS says windy conditions will persist into next week.

For details, click here to see NWS' forecast.

